Thor Equities Hires Adam Popper as New Executive VP of Acquisitions

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to Thor Equities’ commercial portfolio.

The landlord tapped former Columbia Property Trust executive Adam Popper as vice president of acquisitions. Popper, who started on Monday, will work to expand Thor’s presence in the industrial and life sciences spaces, according to a statement from the company.

“I am thrilled to join Thor Equities and … expand the firm’s global platform,” Popper said in a statement. “With a widespread presence and wealth of expertise, I look forward to joining an already strong and driven team as they diversify an established portfolio and enter new markets.”

Popper comes to the developer after a 30-year career in commercial real estate, most recently founding 20 Bridges Realty Partners, where he served as managing principal for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, Popper worked at Columbia Property Trust, Westbrook Partners, Vornado Realty Trust and Tishman Speyer, among others.

“[Popper] is a highly respected professional with proven expertise, and with his appointment, we look forward to elevating our platform and continuing to create the best value for our investors,” Jack Sitt, executive vice president of Thor Equities, said in a statement.

Before Popper left Columbia in 2018, he was in charge of the real estate investment trust’s asset management and investments in the Eastern U.S., The Real Deal reported. He joined Columbia with a focus on New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston in 2016, according to Commercial Property Executive.

The same year he left Columbia, Popper founded 20 Bridges Realty, a self-described “socially conscious real estate investment and advisory company” focused on multifamily and office properties in the United States. It also advises wealthy investors on real estate, acquisitions and investments, according to its website.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.