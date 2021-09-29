The Switzer Group, an interior architecture firm, has signed a roughly 16,000-square-foot lease in Midtown South for its New York City digs, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm signed an 11-year deal for the 16,125-square-foot seventh floor at 475 Park Avenue South, with an asking rent of $65 per square foot, according to Marc Horowitz, senior vice president and national director of leasing at landlord Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. He negotiated the deal directly with the tenant.

“This is a great location between Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal,” Horowitz said. “It’s very easily accessible.”

When it assumes its new space at the building between East 31st and East 32nd streets at the end of 2022, Switzer Group will be relocating from 3 East 54th Street. Green Key Resources, an executive recruitment firm, previously occupied the 475 Park Avenue South space.

A couple of years ago, Cohen Brothers Realty completed a multiyear, $50 million upgrade of the 35-story, 450,000-square-foot building by replacing the facade, lobby, elevators, common corridors and internal systems.

Other office tenants include Shinhan Bank, NYU Langone Health and The Millennium Alliance, a technology and business educational advisory firm.

An email to The Switzer Group was not immediately returned.