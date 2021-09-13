President Biden addressed Hurricane Ida's aftermath on Thursday.
Features
National

Sunday Summary: Biden to US: Look, This Isn’t Funny Anymore

By The Editors
Basement apartments like this one were flooded and damaged in various parts of Queens during Hurricane Ida.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Pennsylvania

Hurricane Ida Caused $16B to $24B in Damage in the Northeast, Report Finds

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Betty Castro in her offices at 205 Montague Street in Brooklyn (Photo: Michael Nagle/ For Commercial Observer.)
Players
New York City

Cushman & Wakefield’s Betty Castro Joins RIPCO as Managing Partner

By Celia Young