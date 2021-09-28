A new specialty coffee retailer is coming to Empire State Realty Trust’s 250 West 57th Street, along Billionaires’ Row.

Le Café Coffee, which has several locations throughout Manhattan, signed a 10-year lease for 879 square feet on the ground floor of the 26-story office building between Eighth Avenue and Broadway, just south of Columbus Circle, according to ESRT. Asking rent for the space was $350 a square foot.

It will join retailers like HSBC Bank, Bank of America, AT&T and T.J.Maxx at the base of the 540,000-square-foot commercial tower.

This will be the coffee chain’s eighth Manhattan location and ninth in New York City. It already has an outpost on West 57th Street near the West Side Highway, in the base of the Bjarke Ingels-designed VIA 57 West rental building.

“Le Café is an excellent addition to our roster of retailers and will provide a nice amenity for our office tenants at 250 West 57th Street,” Fred Posniak, a senior vice president for leasing at ESRT, said in a statement.

Yoel Gorjian from Winick Realty Group represented Le Café Coffee in the lease negotiation. A Winick spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Posniak represented the landlord in-house, along with Andrew Mandell, Richard Skulnik, Beth Rosen and Gene Spiegelman of RIPCO Real Estate.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.