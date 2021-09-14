Public relations firm Brunswick Group will move its New York City offices to the Grace Building, Commercial Observer has learned.

Brunswick Group signed a 15-year lease for 60,000 square feet for the entire 24th and 25th floors of Brookfield Property Partners’ 1114 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The source could not provide the asking rent, but asking rent in the property was $100 per square foot in 2019, as CO previously reported.

The U.K.-based PR firm currently has its NYC offices in nearly 37,000 square feet at 245 Park Avenue. It’s unclear when it plans to move to its new digs.

Newmark’s Brian Goldman and Matt Lorberbaum represented the Brunswick Group in the deal, while Ken Rapp and Peter Turchin of CBRE handled it for Brookfield.

Representatives for CBRE and Newmark declined to comment. A spokesperson for Brookfield did not respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 49-story, 1.6 million-square-foot Grace Building include television network HBO, the Israel Discount Bank and office product designer Humanscale.

