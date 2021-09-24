432 Park Avenue Residents Want $125M for Flooding, Defects

By September 24, 2021 3:15 pm
reprints
432 Park Avenue
432 Park Avenue. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Residents of 432 Park Avenue, once the tallest residential building in the Western hemisphere, sued the developers of the tower on Billionaires’ Row for $125 million, claiming that more than 1,500 design defects are causing the luxury property’s flooding and stuck elevators, The New York Times first reported.

The condo board of the 1,392-foot skyscraper filed a lawsuit against the sponsors of the building, which includes CIM Group and Harry Macklowe of Macklowe Properties, on Thursday, blasting the ritzy building for being “riddled with … construction and design defects” that include loud noises and vibrations in apartments caused by the building swaying, an electrical explosion that knocked the power out, floods and more, court records show.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Retail Makes Slow Headway Toward Pandemic Recovery: REBNY  

Residents also criticized the developers for using “cheap, shoddy” materials for fixes and claimed they “repeatedly ignored or rejected written pleas and demands for repairs,” the suit read.

“Virtually all new construction has maintenance and close-out items during the building’s initial period of occupancy,” a spokesperson for the building’s sponsor said in a statement. “Sponsor has been and remains committed to working collaboratively with the [homeowners’ association (HOA)] to resolve these matters.”

The sponsor instead blamed the HOA for restricting “access to the property for the performance of remediation, which has delayed the completion of certain work” and said the HOA asked for work that was “clearly not the responsibility” of the sponsor.

Representatives for Macklowe and the condo board’s lawyer, William Fried, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for CIM declined to comment.

The massive 432 Park was completed in 2015 and had its penthouse sell for $88 million in 2016, The Times reported. The owner of the penthouse, retail magnate Fawaz Alhokair, recently put the unit on the market for $169 million.

With additional reporting from Celia Young.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com. Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

, , ,
Dumbo has seen asking rents decrease by 23 percent.
Coronavirus  ·  Industry
New York City

Brooklyn Retail Makes Slow Headway Toward Pandemic Recovery: REBNY  

By Anna Staropoli
Jon Olmstead.
Industry  ·  Players
Washington DC

Jon Olmstead Returns as Principal of Cresa in DC

By Keith Loria
A rendering of 15th and S., a new multifamily planned in D.C.
Features  ·  Research
Washington DC

Renters Now Rule the Suburbs in DC, Miami and Los Angeles

By Keith Loria