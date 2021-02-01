JPMorgan Chase Adds Vincent Toye to CRE Lending Team

JPMorgan Chase has hired Vincent Toye as managing director, head of agency and off-balance sheet lending for its commercial banking real estate business, Commercial Observer has learned. Toye will be based in New York City and report to Al Brooks, head of commercial real estate.

“To build out a national platform at an institution like JPMorgan Chase is an incredible opportunity,” Toye, who joins from Wells Fargo, said. “I am looking forward to working with the team, and developing additional lending solutions to expand the range of financial tools the firm offers its fantastic clients.”

Toye, who has two decades of experience in commercial real estate finance, said he was also drawn to JPMorgan Chase after the bank made a $30 billion commitment toward advancing racial equity by providing loans, equity, and direct funding for promoting and expanding affordable housing and homeownership.

“I look forward to playing a role in the firm’s efforts to make a positive difference in underserved communities,” he said.

In his new role, Toye will be responsible for growing a national team that provides JPMorgan Chase’s commercial real estate clients with access to a broader suite of lending and credit solutions through government-sponsored enterprise partnerships.

At Wells Fargo, Toye served as executive vice president and group head for community lending and investment. Previously, Toye was head of production for Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital, where he managed the government-sponsored enterprise originations team. In this position, he was also tasked with increasing production, along with overseeing Wells Fargo’s relationships with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“Vince’s experience in the industry, his proven leadership, and ability to build strong teams will be a tremendous value-add to our clients, as we look to deliver an expanded breadth of financing solutions in the year ahead,” Brooks said. “He has a great track record of going above and beyond for his clients, taking the time to understand their specific needs, and tailoring financial solutions to achieve their desired outcomes.”

Toye received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia.