SoCal Industry Roundup: New Faces for the New Year

An asset management firm, a prominent advisory group, and a real estate law firm started the new year with fresh faces in the ranks in Southern California.

RiverRock Real Estate Group, a West Coast-based property and asset management firm, announced that Janice Church joined as regional vice president for its Los Angeles region. Church will oversee the firm’s L.A. management team and portfolio, encompassing 7.5 million square feet.

“We created this new role as part of our long-term growth strategy in the L.A. region,” Steve Core, president of RiverRock, said in a statement.

Church previously spent almost seven years with Hines, serving most recently as senior regional facilities manager, West region for its Amazon account, encompassing Class A office space totaling approximately 4.5 million square feet. She worked with Amazon’s regional contacts and led regional teams responsible for the account. She also served as a senior property manager with CBRE and as a senior property manager with Smith, Hricik & Munselle Management Co.

Law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson announced the election of real estate finance attorney Katherine Bissett to the firm’s partnership. Bissett started her career at CC&N as an associate in 2010, prior to joining the firm’s capital markets practice team in January 2012. She focuses on representing lenders and borrowers to structure, underwrite and negotiate loans, including acquisition, bridge and construction financing; ground lease financing and mezzanine loans; as well as secondary market transactions.

In response to the pandemic, her practice shifted to also encompass loan modifications, assumptions, collateral substitutions, extensions, workouts and enforcement actions.

Global real estate adviser Avison Young also announced that institutional agency leasing agent John Eichler joined the firm as a principal and regional head of Southern California agency leasing. Eichler will be joined by Tyler Stark, who will be added as a senior vice president in the firm’s Downtown L.A. office. The two specialize in leasing, disposition and marketing of office and mixed-use buildings, as well as land and adaptive reuse development projects.

Eichler and Stark join Avison Young from Cushman & Wakefield. Eichler has experience working with organizations such as Barings, CIM Group, Mani Brothers Real Estate, Mitsui Fudosan, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Beacon Capital.