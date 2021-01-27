Matt Downs Joins Greystone’s CMBS Lending Team

Greystone has hired Matthew Downs as a managing director in its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) group, Commercial Observer has learned. In his new role, Downs will focus on the origination of CMBS, agency and balance sheet loans and report to Robert Russell.

“Greystone’s platform provides an opportunity to work across a range of debt platforms, asset classes, and industry verticals, all of which can be complemented and enhanced by CMBS structures,” Downs said. “I look forward to working with Rob and the Greystone team as Greystone experiences a surge in loan demand.”

Downs joins Greystone from Monticello Asset Management, where he served as head of commercial real estate originations. Prior to Monticello, he was a regional vice president in ULLICO‘s real estate investment group, where he was responsible for originating, negotiating and structuring fixed-rate permanent loans as well as floating-rate construction loans in the Northeast. Earlier in his career, Downs held positions at M&T Bank and also Bank of Scotland.

“With his banking background and institutional knowledge, Matt will be an asset to our growing CMBS team as we expect to meet a rise in loan originations in 2021,” Russell said.

Downs has been a board member of the Real Estate Lenders Association since 2015 and also served as New York Chapter President from 2013 to 2015.