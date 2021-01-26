Harbor Group International Completes $245M Equity Raise for New Multifamily Platform

Harbor Group International (HGI) has completed a $245 million equity raise for its new, multifamily, whole loan platform, with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) as lead investor, the company announced Tuesday.

CPP Investments committed $110 million of equity capital for the initiative launched last year, in which HGI will provide senior mortgage bridge financing on multifamily assets throughout the U.S. HGI is forecasting that it will close in excess of $300 million in multifamily senior loans by the end of January, and anticipates reaching aggregate of $450 million to $500 million in loans by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The lending program will target value-add and new construction assets nationwide.

“At the start of the pandemic in 2020, liquidity constraints on other sources of debt capital created a window of opportunity to enter the bridge lending market,” Richard Litton, president of HGI, said in a statement. “With a growing need from borrowers for reliable and committed lenders, and given HGI’s 35-year history as an operator and investor in the multifamily sector, the establishment of a senior loan origination business is a logical evolution for HGI. We are thrilled to have CPP Investments’ support as our lead investor as we grow our platform, as well as our relationship and partnership with CPP Investments.”

HGI has been sourcing and managing debt investments for more than a decade to go along with its real estate portfolio. The Norfolk, Va.-based firm has made preferred equity investments and mezzanine loans on multifamily properties across the U.S., and is also one of the largest buyers of Freddie Mac multifamily subordinated debt positions.

In November, HGI nabbed a $513 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance a bundle of eight multifamily assets in the mid-Atlantic region.

“As a well-known owner and operator with a strong understanding of the U.S. multifamily market, HGI has the ability to approach lending transactions with a comprehensive perspective that gives them a unique advantage,” Geoffrey Souter, managing director, head of real assets credit at CPP Investments, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with HGI to address a growing market need.”