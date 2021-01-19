Brookfield Properties to Outsource Office Leasing in DC Region

Brookfield Properties, one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the D.C. region, has dismissed leasing executives Melanie Stehmer-Townsend and Andrew Jones, and will outsource its office leasing in the region, according to Bisnow.

Cy Kouhestani, the company’s senior vice president of asset management and leasing, is expected to remain and handle Brookfield’s local portfolio.

“We have employed third-party leasing teams on nearly all of our commercial buildings in the D.C. region for several years with success,” a Brookfield spokesperson said in a statement. “Given the expanded and more diverse nature of our local portfolio, we are expanding our work with those firms, while maintaining vigorous oversight at a senior level in-house.”

Among its many successful leasing projects, Brookfield has teamed with JLL on The Yards, a 42-acre development on the Anacostia River waterfront in D.C.; and Cushman & Wakefield on the 1.5 million-square-foot, mixed-use district Halley Rise in Reston, Va.

The company was recognized in 2020 by a number of leading industry associations for its leadership and social responsibility in the market, including being named Firm of the Year by NAIOP Northern Virginia Chapter and taking home CREW DC’s PIVOT Award for its response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Despite the myriad challenges that 2020 brought to our tenants, our partners and, most significantly, our communities, we worked hard to maintain our commitment to excellence and provide meaningful support to those in need,” Greg Meyer, Brookfield Properties’ executive vice president and head of the D.C. region, said.

Brookfield currently owns more than 10 million square feet of office properties throughout D.C.