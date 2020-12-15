Real Estate Investment Firm FCP Adds Two Partners to Maryland Office

FCP, a Chevy Chase, Md.-based real estate investment company, has named Garland Faist and Jason Bonderenko as partners, joining Esko Korhonen, Alex Marshall and Lacy Rice on the partnership team.

Faist is FCP’s chief operating officer, responsible for directing the finance and reporting, accounting, human resources, and the tax and financial operations of the firm’s management companies and partnerships. He’s also a member of the company’s executive management team and investment committee.

“I look forward to focusing on developing the next generation of leaders and being part of a team which continues to push the company forward as a market leader in ESG,” Faist told Commercial Observer. “My immediate goals are to help the company transition to a return to normal in 2021, and ensure we strategically address any long-term trends in real estate and the impact on our business as a result of the COVID crisis.”

Prior to joining FCP, Faist was a vice president at The Mills Corporation, which owned and managed retail and entertainment centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Bonderenko is on FCP’s executive management team and investment committee, charged with leading the company’s multifamily acquisitions platform and directing FCP’s expansion into new markets.

Over the past 10 years, he’s been responsible for FCP acquiring or investing in nearly 30,000 apartments worth $4 billion. He previously worked at CB Richard Ellis.

“FCP is incredibly privileged to have Garland and Jason join myself and managing partners Esko Korhonen and Alex Marshall as partners in the firm,” FCP Managing Partner Rice said in a statement. “They not only demonstrate industry-leading talent, but exemplify the culture, discipline and strategic thinking that are innate to the company.”