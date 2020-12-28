NY Legislation With Cuomo’s Support Aims to Delay Evictions and Foreclosures

The New York State Senate greenlighted a bill Monday afternoon that would allow renters and homeowners to delay eviction and foreclosure proceedings until May if they can demonstrate financial hardship caused by the pandemic. The bill also aims to aid small landlords.

The legislation would allow both renters and homeowners to stave off losing their homes for the next four months by filing a “standardized hardship eviction declaration” form with their landlord, the courts or their lenders. Tenants and owners can declare financial hardship if they have lost income, have been unable to obtain “meaningful employment,” or have increased health, childcare or family care expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the homeowner provisions, the measure is largely targeted at helping an estimated 800,000 to 1.2 million New Yorkers across the state who are behind on their rent.

After a tenant files the form, active eviction proceedings against the tenant would be suspended until May 1, 2021, and a landlord would not be able to file a new eviction case. The bill also stays evictions for the next 60 days to give tenants time to file the hardship form.

The bill would also allow owners of properties with 10 or fewer apartments to claim financial hardship because of a decline in rent collections, an increase in the aforementioned expenses or a loss of employment. However, the person requesting the forbearance must live in one of the units. Once a landlord or homeowner files the form with their local assessor, mortgage lender or the courts, they will be protected from foreclosure, tax lien sales and negative credit reporting related to falling behind on mortgage payments.

The mortgage and foreclosure protections will only apply to single-family residences, condos, co-ops and owner-occupied multifamily residences with one to nine rental units.

During a special Senate afternoon session, Sen. Brian Kavanagh, the bill’s sponsor, defended the measure against criticisms from Republican legislators who argued that it was simply delaying the impending eviction crisis in New York.

“This bill sets up another ticking time bomb for a housing crisis down the road,” said State Sen. George Amedore Jr., an upstate Republican developer who will soon be replaced by Democrat Michelle Hinchey. He also charged that the bill could lead to rampant fraud from wealthy tenants falsely claiming that they could not pay their rent. However, Kavanagh pointed out that a tenant or homeowner could face perjury charges if they file a false affidavit claiming hardship.

“Rather than setting an arbitrary threshold, we’re allowing anyone—even people who make more than $99,000 as a single person or more than $189,000 as a couple—to say they can’t pay their mortgage and have a hardship,” said Kavanagh, who represents Lower Manhattan and a wealthy swath of Brooklyn stretching from Greenpoint to Cobble Hill.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also spoke in support of the bill Monday morning, after implementing a patchwork series of eviction moratoriums since March. Over the past two months, a handful of evictions have occurred in upstate cities, and one tenant was evicted in Queens earlier this month. On Monday, Cuomo also extended his current executive orders on evictions, which prevent tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 from being evicted but still allow landlords to obtain money judgments for unpaid rent.

“To people who claim we are kicking the can down the road, what would you have us do?” asked Brooklyn State Sen. Zellnor Myrie. “Allow tenants to end up on the streets?”

Unsurprisingly, landlords aren’t happy with the bill, which does little for them.

“Renters need help, not a stall tactic,” said Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, in a statement. “This bill is a stall tactic. Closing the courts for a few months will not relieve the massive debt that tens of thousands of renters face, or provide any financial relief to the hundreds of housing providers who have provided safe, clean homes to millions of New Yorkers during the COVID-19 emergency.