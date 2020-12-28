Standard Communities Trades 150 Units in LA’s South Bay for $78M

Los Angeles’ multifamily market will face more uncertainty in 2021, but at least it’s showing signs of life entering the new year.

Standard Communities sold 150 units of workforce housing for $78 million in the city of Carson in L.A. County’s South Bay. The Renaissance at City Center was acquired by the Community Improvement Agency of the California Statewide Communities Development Authority.

The property was built in 2013 at 21800 South Avalon Boulevard, and Standard converted the units from market rate to workforce housing. The complex also includes 12,000 square feet of retail space, a pool and a fitness center.

The multifamily sector has been hand-cuffed by historic levels of uncertainty borne by the pandemic. Most jurisdictions have implemented different rent freezes, while the state maintains a stay on evictions for non-payment of rent. State lawmakers want to extend that moratorium through 2021 to avoid an “eviction cliff,” considering the unprecedented jump in unemployment this year.

But the market has started to move on, including in the city of Carson. Faring and Wolff Company are nearly finished building a 357-unit project on Carson Street, and last year, Urbanize reported that JPI wants to build more than 1,000 units and a 200-room hotel in Carson in a proposed complex called Jefferson on Avalon.

Standard Communities has also been active in other regions of the county, as well as throughout the country. The firm announced a $31.2 million deal in November for the Villa Raymond Apartments, which includes 61 rent-subsidized units for elderly residents in Pasadena. Standard Communities is the affordable housing division of Standard Companies, which has a portfolio of approximately 13,700 apartment units — 9,700 of which are affordable — around the U.S.