Dutch Fashion Brand Daily Paper Opens First NYC Store 

Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper opened its first store in the United States on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in early December, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand will occupy the entire two-story building at 18 Delancey Street, at the corner of Chrystie Street, according to information from Newmark.

The flagship store will span 6,000 square feet across the 120-year-old building, including the basement, two floors of store space, and a rooftop.

The building has been upgraded to accommodate its new use, and the facade has been completely redesigned to celebrate the brand’s Afrofuturistic aesthetic. The interior was designed by architect and designer Heather Faulding of 4plus Design, and includes a coffee shop, lounge, and eventually a rooftop space.

“We wanted to create a destination store, where we could showcase the world of Daily Paper in an area that fits with the brand,” said Hussein Suleiman, one of the founders of Daily Paper, in a statement.

Newmark’s Andrew Stern and Tyler King represented the landlord, Solar Realty Management, while Claire Chapin of Selene represented the tenant in the five-year lease, which closed in February.

“Despite all the recent turmoil with COVID-19 and the restructuring of many retailers,” Stern said, “brands like Daily Paper are embracing the changing landscape and using the unique physical space to amplify their aesthetic, creating a place for New Yorkers to experience the brand in-person.”

Asking rent at the time of the move-in was $360,000 per year, according to someone with knowledge of the deal.