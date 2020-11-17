Evan Fox of Berdon LLP sat down with Fisher Brothers & Area15’s Winston Fisher to discuss the new Area15 space, where the idea came from, and what the future holds.

1:15 – It looks like you are in a space that’s pretty spectacular. Why don’t you give a short background on where you are and what Area15 is?

5:20 – Let’s take it back a little bit. Right now you are in Area15 and it’s beautiful with fantastic tenants but not so long ago there was nothing there. Before Area15 it was just a vision. Where did the vision come from?

6:53 – Do you have any plans to take Area15 elsewhere? What have you learned from it? Can you make it larger?

8:05 – So you said you have even more property in Vegas and you are building a campus there. What is going on outside of the main warehouse that you are in right now?

9:31 – You have said so many profound things but I know you have got one more in you. So Area15, what’s it all about? What should the people know?

Berdon LLP, founded in 1917, is one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the U.S. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon provides its clients with an array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. Through its specialized expertise and a team of more than 100 CPAs and advisors, Berdon’s Real Estate Practice advises many of New York’s — as well as the country’s — prominent real estate entities and is one of the largest Real Estate Practices in the nation.