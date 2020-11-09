5 Bryant Park.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Architect HOK Staying at 5 Bryant Park for Another Decade

By Nicholas Rizzi
877 Seventh Avenue.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Pepper Palace to Open First Location in Manhattan

By Chava Gourarie
530 Seventh Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Trio of Firms Takes Space at 530 Seventh Avenue

By Nicholas Rizzi