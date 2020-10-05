TCC Adds Talent to Its MidAtlantic Sector

Trammell Crow Company has added Travis Melvin, a recent graduate of the Sloan Fellow Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, to its Washington, D.C., office, where he will be focused on the healthcare and multifamily sectors of TCC’s business in D.C. and North Carolina.

Melvin said there are two things he’s most looking forward to in this role.

“The first is constantly thinking critically about the future of the built environment and providing those solutions today, especially post-COVID,” he told Commercial Observer. “For example, working from home, touchless access, telemedicine, space requirements, increased safety, etc., will all have lasting impact on design, but we need to make decisions on these factors today in order to incorporate them into future projects.”

Secondly, he said he’s excited for the challenge of providing equitable development solutions that balance the interests of all stakeholders from communities to municipalities, to investors and capital partners.

With that in mind, Melvin said he has three basic goals in his role: To work with the MidAtlantic team to execute and source attractive deals for TCC; to mentor and participate in programs that focus on marginalized people who are interested in real estate; and to identify and execute opportunities to improve the firm’s business model and grow its platform.

In his role, Melvin will jump directly into the deal teams for several of the firm’s healthcare and multifamily projects and pursuits, supporting the team’s efforts in all aspects of the projects, including financial underwriting, capitalization and design as well as entitlements, construction, leasing and asset management.

“When we are recruiting business school graduates, we are always looking for the smartest candidates, who can also make a near-term impact to the success of our business while buying into TCC’s culture,” Campbell Smith, TCC MidAtlantic’s managing director, told CO. “It’s a very difficult combination to find, but I believe that Travis meets all three of these requirements.”

Previously, Melvin spent four years with Hudson Advisors/Lone Star Funds in Dallas as a vice president and four years with Wells Fargo in Charlotte working as an investment banking analyst.

“Through my background, I’ve seen many sides of transactions,” Melvin said. “I’ve played the role of investor and portfolio manager as well as participated in marketing/sales and capital/liquidity solutions. Having exposure to these roles gives me the ability to think through the interests of our counterparties and customers to anticipate issues before they arise and provide quick resolutions. Moreover, I believe my background provides a solid foundation for development and will allow me to utilize previous product knowledge or reach into my network to where needed to continue TCC’s leadership in this industry.”