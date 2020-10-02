One Willoughby Square Reveals Private Terraces

Despite a brief construction slowdown in the spring due to the pandemic, Downtown Brooklyn’s first modern office tower to be built since the 1980s is nearly complete at One Willoughby Square. And Commercial Observer has the first look at its private terraces.

Designed by FXCollaborative, the 34-story, 500,000-square-foot building at 420 Albee Square is clad in eye-catching dark blue masonry paneling and blocks of floor-to-ceiling paneled windows with slightly angled overhangs to help shade the interiors from direct sunlight. FXCollaborative was also the building’s first tenant, leasing 40,000 square feet on the seventh through ninth floors. A 300-seat, 87,000-square-foot public school will occupy the first six stories.

Dan Kaplan, a principal at FXCollaborative, told Commercial Observer in the spring that he will move his firm to the Fulton Street office tower from Chelsea because much of the staff lives in Brooklyn. He noted that the property “created a new platform for creative tech and media tenants that want to be in Brooklyn.”

FXCollaborative will move in this fall, and construction is scheduled to wrap by the end of the year.

Jacob Jerome, a principal at JEMB Realty, the tower’s developer, said in a statement that he was “proud of how One Willoughby Square has progressed into an unparalleled, best-in-class asset.”

CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price, James Ackerson and Alex D’Amario are handling the leasing.

The interiors include a wood-paneled, double-height lobby, a touchless entry system with destination dispatch elevators, and 14-foot-tall ceilings on the office floors. And several floors throughout the building are “super-floors” with 16-foot ceilings. A setback on the seventh floor creates a large outdoor space, and there will be a roof deck with seating and landscaping on the top floor. The 15th- and 24th-floor tenants will also have private outdoor spaces. None of the building’s outdoor spaces will be shared.

The 495-foot tower will also overlook the planned, 1.5-acre Willoughby Square Park, which the city was supposed to start work on over the summer.