Jeff Koons Extends Hudson Yards Studio Lease at 475 10th Avenue

World-famous artist Jeff Koons is staying in Hudson Yards for a few more years.

After signing a two-year lease in early 2019, the artist’s New York studio has extended its office lease at 475 10th Avenue for another two years, according to sources familiar with the deal. Koons’ eponymous company currently occupies 7,400 square feet on portions of the eighth and 10th floors.

Koons, who employs dozens of artists to help craft his large-scale sculptures, reportedly laid off a number of studio assistants last year before relocating his studio from nearby 601 West 29th Street. The former studio between 11th Avenue and the West Side Highway has been demolished to make way for a 58-story, 695-foot-tall residential tower from Douglas Development.

Alan Weisman of Helmsley Spear represented Koons in the 475 10th Avenue transaction and declined to comment. Kaufman Organization’s leasing arm handled the deal for the landlord, the Adler Group. Koons’ studio didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The Starrett & van Vleck-designed building is home to several other creative tenants. The 14-story loft property at the corner of West 36th Street also houses Sean Kelly Gallery, marketing companies Laird+Partners and KCD, Richard Meier & Partners Architects and landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations.