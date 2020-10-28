Insight Taps Trent Smith to Lead the DC Development Company

Insight Property Group has named Trent Smith as its new managing principal, as co-founder Rick Hausler has decided to step back from the day-to-day operations of the Washington, D.C., real estate development firm he has guided since 2009.

Smith is being promoted from his current role of principal.

“Trent Smith has been a part of Insight and its leadership since its founding more than a decade ago,” Hausler told Commercial Observer. “His character and leadership are well-recognized by our friends and partners at Insight and throughout the industry. I look forward to continued investment at Insight with Trent at the lead of the talented team and staying in close touch as the company heads into its second decade.”

Smith will join company principals Bill Goodman, Sarah Davidson and Maury Stern in looking to expand the company’s footprint in D.C.

“As one of Rick’s initial hires in 2009, I’ve been so lucky to have been involved in the growth, ingenuity and mission of the company,” Smith said. “He established a unique culture, tapping into the talent, curiosity and vision of our entire team, nurturing a collaborative working environment and never compromising his commitment to quality developments that make every community better.”

Hausler will remain as Insight’s chairman, but, having just turned 70, he noted he looks forward to devoting time to family, travel and the arts, in addition to his continued involvement with Insight.

“Insight is a solid and exceptionally talented group of women and men with decades in the development business and an excellent reputation, so the business and our investments are on solid ground and the company is well-capitalized and positioned,” Hausler said. “I plan to continue investing in Insight and its projects as opportunities arise.”

Currently, the Insight team is focused on the delivery of several residential projects in the area, including The Elm, a 456-unit residential building in Bethesda, Md., and The Wray, a conversion of an historic office building into apartment homes in Washington’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.