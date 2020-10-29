Debris Falling From 111 West 57th Street After Another Crane Accident

The New York Post is reporting tonight that a crane working on JDS’s mega-tall skyscraper, 111 West 57th Street broke loose from its moorings in the wind and debris is raining down on Billionaire’s Row.

The New York Police Department issued an advisory on its twitter account warning pedestrians away from the site between Seventh and Avenue of the Americas. “Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area,” the tweet said.

Little is known as of now what could have caused the crane to come loose, but it is not the first time this has happened on Billionaire’s Row. During Superstorm Sandy, exactly eight years ago, a crane was left suspended above the well-heeled block forcing an evacuation at Gary Barnett‘s One57. There have since been a number of safety issues and Department of Buildings stop work orders since then.

Television personality Keith Olbermann filmed the crane swaying in the wind.