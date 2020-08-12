Vehicle Repair Company Signs Lease In DC Suburbs

Advanced Collision has signed a 36,991-square-foot lease at 12200 Baltimore Avenue, a 106,667-square-foot warehouse and office building in Beltsville, Md., owned by Bristol Capital.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Nathan Cummings Foundation Moves to 120 Wall Street

Edge facilitated the deal on behalf of the landlord. The terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Originally built as the corporate headquarters of Ritz Camera in 1984, the property is a mix of a high-bay warehouse and commercial office space. It features large open spaces and a surface parking lot that can accommodate up to 250 vehicles.

Advanced Collision specializes in repair, painting services and audio installation for cars, trucks and buses, servicing Central Maryland to Northern Virginia. It will move into its new space on Jan. 1.

“The large, open layout was the primary draw as the new end-user required space to accommodate multiple cars, buses and trucks, as well as over-sized recreational vehicles,” Kenneth Fellows, a partner in advisory services for Edge, told Commercial Observer.

The building is situated directly off I-95 and the Intercounty Connector and is in close proximity to the Muirkirk commuter rail station. And 12200 Baltimore Avenue is 30 to 45 minutes from four major metropolitan areas, including Northern Virginia.

“Both Interstate 95 and the Intercounty Connector (MD Route 200), representing the major north-south and east-west highways serving suburban Maryland, are within close proximity,” Fellows said. “This strategic site serves to expand the customer radius available to Advanced Collision and also maintains convenience for the company’s existing client base.”

Robert Pugh, partner in advisory services for the firm, also took part in the deal.