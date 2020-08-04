SoCal Industry Roundup: Shakeup at JLL

The latest round of hires and promotions on the West Coast included major changes at JLL.

Michael Zietsman and Christine Lyle left executive positions at the brokerage and announced the launch of Zietsman Property Group, a boutique capital markets and advisory firm based in Los Angeles. Zietsman served as international director at JLL, and Lyle was its senior vice president for the Greater L.A. region.

Zietsman announced the change via LinkedIn. The duo has worked together for more than 25 years — including stints with Zietsman Realty Partners and Lehman Brothers — and executed more than $18 billion in property sales, recapitalizations and financings. The newly formed group will specialize in office and retail properties, and provide advisory services for all product types across the country.

JLL for its part followed up by naming Peter Yorck as managing director in L.A. Yorck will lead the multi-housing business with national co-lead Sean Deasy in Orange County and Charles Halladay in San Francisco. Yorck joined JLL via the HFF acquisition, and he has closed more than $4 billion in transactions during his five years in commercial real estate. (Yorck previously served overseas both with Army Special Operations and the 101st Airborne Division.)

“During these unprecedented times, we are taking the opportunity to upgrade our talent where needed,” said Kevin MacKenzie, JLL’s capital markets leader for the West Coast, in prepared remarks.

National design firm HGA also announced a West Coast addition this past week. Suzanne Gater Jaggers is now the healthcare principal in the company’s L.A. office. She will lead client relations, new businesses opportunities and more.

Jaggers has more than 30 years’ experience designing inpatient, outpatient, behavioral health, and health sciences facilities for major clients, including UC Irvine Health, Cedars-Sinai, Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph Health, Stanford Healthcare, UCLA Medical Center, UC Davis Medical Center, and more. Before joining HGA, she was medical planning director with global architecture firm NBBJ.