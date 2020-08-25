BASIS Independent Takes 62K SF at Brooklyn’s City Point

A private school signed a deal to open its second Brooklyn outpost in Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point development.

BASIS Independent took 62,000 square feet at Acadia Realty Trust and Washington Square Partners’ 445 Albee Square West development, The New York Post reported.

The Post did not have terms of the deal, and representatives from Washington Square Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BASIS opened its first Brooklyn outpost in Red Hook in 2014, which covered pre-K to 12th grade, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It later opened a pre-K to eighth grade campus in Manhattan in 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.

BASIS plans to open its new campus in the fall of 2021. It will serve pre-K to second grade, according to its website.

Arch Brokerage’s Laurence Roberts handled the deal for the landlords while Rico Murtha, Helen Paul and Jason Kroeger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Roberts and the C&W brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 1.8 million-square-foot, mixed-use City Point includes a 19-story residential tower, a 30-story apartment tower and a 660,000-square-foot retail and office building. It is home to the basement food hall DeKalb Market Hall.