SoCal Industry Roundup: JLL and IPA Reinforce LA Offices

National real estate firms and brokerages added and promoted talent in their Southern California offices, now less than a month into the second half of 2020.

JLL announced that brokers Josh Wrobel, Jaclyn Ward, Kevin Bender and Blake Searles have been promoted to leadership roles for the L.A. office. And Charlie Smith has been promoted to brokerage lead for the Los Angeles region, and he will also continue to serve as JLL’s COO for L.A.

Wrobel will lead the firm’s office agency leasing group in L.A., partnering with Ward who will oversee technology practices in the region. Bender and Searles will co-lead the firm’s office tenant representation group in L.A.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, also announced that Jose Carrazana has joined Tom Lagos and Patrick Toomey’s team as a director in L.A. He will be responsible for helping the team execute retail acquisitions and dispositions and advising IPA’s institutional and high net-worth clients on the West Coast.

Previously a director with JLL, Carrazana has more than 16 years of commercial real estate and capital markets experience, including investment advisory, debt placement and joint venture equity raises. He has been involved in more than $2.6 billion in commercial real estate transactions across all asset classes over his career.

LPC West, the West Coast arm of Lincoln Property Company, announced this week that it’s expanding in San Diego, and named Ben Bucci as vice president to help lead acquisitions, investments and deal execution in the region. Bucci joined LPC West after leaving Westcore Properties, where he focused on the Western U.S. and was involved in more than $300 million in acquisitions. Prior to that, Bucci worked at the San Francisco office of Newmark Knight Frank, and as an analyst at HFF LP.

LPC West owns and manages nearly 1.5 million square feet of commercial property in the San Diego region with an additional 450,000 square feet currently under development. Last year, the firm broke ground on the creative office and life science campus Aperture Del Mar, a 640,000-square-foot infill development five miles from Torrey Pines Beach.