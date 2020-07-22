JLL Taps Creighton Armstrong to Lead Government Business Line

Creighton Armstrong has been named JLL’s managing director of the firm’s government business line effective immediately, according to the company.

The 20-year industry vet, who will work out of the Washington, D.C. office, will focus on partnering with local market teams to grow and connect JLL’s government strategy for brokerage across the U.S. markets.

“I am looking forward to expanding visibility of all the services that JLL has to offer by thoughtfully and efficiently advising cities, counties, states and other government agencies around the U.S.,” Armstrong told Commercial Observer. “Also, I am looking forward to assisting leaders from JLL’s public institutions business line and growing the firm’s infrastructure service capabilities. My focus will primarily be on advising clients and prospects as they navigate their evolving real estate needs, while also driving our government markets to new heights and bring long term growth for the business.”

Armstrong will work closely with Bob Hunt, leader of the state and local government advisory team within JLL’s public institutions practice.

“Creighton has demonstrated great leadership and energy over the years—demonstrating he’ll do whatever it takes to deliver client success,” Hunt said. “He is a strategic thinker with a proven track record of capitalizing on changing market dynamics. As the financial effects of COVID-19 impact local government, Creighton has the ideal skillset to help these clients identify new revenue streams and creatively optimize real estate portfolios.”

That’s important as there’s still so much unknown about where the market is headed in the era of the pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19 has put a tremendous amount of financial pressure on all levels of government, which in turn will cause the sector to identify new opportunities to generate revenue,” Armstrong said. “JLL is well positioned with its national platform and local expertise to creatively identify these new revenue streams for our clients, allowing them to optimize their real estate portfolios.”

Therefore, he believes government agencies will need to continue to focus on their COVID-19 response plans through the end of 2020 and likely into the first quarter of 2021.

“However, during this time, JLL will continue to assist in the development of strategies and identify opportunities for a quick and healthy recovery by the end of 2021,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong has been a brokerage leader for JLL over the last 13 years, and served a dozen years in the United States Navy.