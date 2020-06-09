The members of the Judiciary Council must have their votes on the proposed changes submitted by 5 p.m. (PT) Wednesday. Above, U.S. Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.
Coronavirus  ·  Legal
California

Eviction, Foreclosure Cases Could Restart in Calif. in Early August

By Greg Cornfield
school bus mobile lab
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

How School Buses Could Become COVID Testing Labs

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Capacity will be limited in each theater to 25 percent, or 100 people, whichever is less. Above, the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
Coronavirus
Los Angeles

Calif., LA Movie Theaters, Entertainment Operations Could Be Rolling this Week

By Greg Cornfield