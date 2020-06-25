HSBC Renews Lease for 250 Park Avenue Branch

Banking giant HSBC signed on to keep its 250 Park Avenue branch for another decade, landlord brokers Cushman & Wakefield announced.

HSBC inked a 10-year renewal for its 7,491-square-foot branch on the ground-floor of AEW Capital Management’s 21-story Midtown building between East 46th and East 47th Streets, C&W said.

“HSBC’s presence at 250 Park Avenue has been a cornerstone of the building for decades,” C&W’s David Hoffman, who represented AEW, said in a statement. “The landlord is very pleased to extend the lease of one of HSBC’s most important branches.”

A spokeswoman for C&W declined to provide the asking rent in the renewal.

Hoffman brokered the deal for the landlord along with Robert Billingsley and Whitnee Williams of C&W. JLL’s Matt Ogle and Steven Robinson represented HSBC. A JLL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other retail tenants in the 543,292-square-foot property near Grand Central Terminal include restaurant Devon & Blakely, photo store Doi Camera and the People’s United Bank.