Yankee Stadium Transforming Into Drive-In Movie Theater This Summer

Take me out to the movie theater.

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will transform its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater this summer as part of an event being planned by the group behind the Bronx Night Market and the Bronx Beer Festival, Time Out New York first reported.

The event, dubbed the Uptown Drive-In, starts in July and will take over the baseball stadium’s parking lot with a drive-in movie, a live music concert and car side dinner service, according to organizers MASC Hospitality Group.

Drive-in movie theaters, once seen as a relic of the past, have had a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing measures to curb the spread of the disease prevent people from crowding into movie theaters.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted restrictions on drive-in screenings in New York and the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, Queens, already launched a makeshift drive-in theater in its parking lot, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Yankee Stadium screenings will run every weekend starting in July with “date-night” showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and family-oriented brunch screenings on Saturday and Sunday, according to Time Out New York. Ticket prices are still being figured out and will only be available online.

“We’re working with city and state officials, and some of our sponsors, to reduce costs as much as we can to be able to make this very affordable and for as many New Yorkers as possible,” MASC’s Marco Shalma told Time Out New York.