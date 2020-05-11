498 Seventh Avenue.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

MetLife Provides $400M Refinance on Garment District Office Property

By Mack Burke
The Mark Hotel.
Finance  ·  CMBS
New York City

CMBS Loans on The Mark Hotel, Embassy Suites Hit Special Servicing

By Cathy Cunningham
PGIM's Mike McRoberts.
Finance  ·  Coronavirus
National

PGIM’s Mike McRoberts Talks COVID-19 and His Outlook on Multifamily

By Mack Burke