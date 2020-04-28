Simon to Reopen Malls in 10 States by May 4

Simon Property Group (SPG) plans to reopen 49 malls in 10 states between May 1 and May 4, according to an internal memo cited by CNBC.

The reopenings will comply with state-by-state shutdown rules in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemics. SPG will reopen over 21 malls in Texas opening May 1, 10 in Indiana opening May 4, and a few malls each in mostly Southern states like Arkansas, Georgia and South Carolina.

The Indianapolis-based SPG, the biggest mall operator in the United States, will require employees to wear masks, keep limited hours to allow for overnight cleaning, and provide temperature testing using infrared thermometers.

Customers will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks, and tenants will be encouraged to use contactless technology. Traffic will be limited to one person per 50 square feet, though was not clear how that would be enforced.

SPG malls have been closed since March 18, and the company furloughed about 30 percent of its staff and laid off additional employees, in response to the crisis.