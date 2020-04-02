Industrious Cuts a Third of its Workforce

Flex office provider Industrious is cutting a third of its staff as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown.

The company laid off 90 people and furloughed 64 more, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Industrious marks the latest of flexspace companies, in both residential and commercial real estate, to dismiss or furlough staff in the wake of the outbreak. Knotel cut half its staff, the Commercial Observer reported, dismissing 30 percent and furloughing 20 percent more while short-term rental unicorn Sonder laid off a third of its staff, and WeWork cut about 250 jobs in March, after months of layoffs.

There will also be salary reductions and the company’s founder and CEO, Jamie Hodari, will reduce his salary by 75 percent, Hodari told Bloomberg.

Industrious operates shared office spaces, often in former retail or other mixed-use locations, either through traditional leases or management contracts. The New York-based company operates in 35 markets across the country.

Industrious did not immediately respond to request for comment.