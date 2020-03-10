Tech Haven: Cornell Tech’s Diana Allegretti Talks Roosevelt Island

Commercial Observer sat down with Diana Allegretti, Cornell Tech’s Director for Design and Construction. Here’s what she told us about the new mega-development going up on Roosevelt Island:

0:18 – Tell us a little bit about the project.

1:24 – You’ve told us a little about Phase 1. How about Phase 2?

1:34 – What is the Tata Innovation Center?

2:10 – What are the challenges of building a campus like this that other projects wouldn’t face?

5:34 – Can you tell us about some of the unique environmental qualities of the Bloomberg building?

6:51 – Tell us a little about how your experiences building for other universities have informed your work with this one?

Berdon LLP, founded in 1917, is one of the top 40 accounting and advisory firms in the U.S. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon provides its clients with an array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. Through its specialized expertise and a team of more than 100 CPAs and advisors, Berdon’s Real Estate Practice advises many of New York’s — as well as the country’s — prominent real estate entities and is one of the largest Real Estate Practices in the nation.