Skanska Promotes DC Development Execs

Skanska, a global development and construction firm, has beefed up its leadership team by promoting both Marc Johnson and Brad Mason to vice presidents of commercial development in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

In their new positions, the pair will work with company leadership to develop market strategies for the Metro D.C. region.

A 15-year veteran in real estate development, Johnson has been part of the Skanska team since 2009, most recently leading the development of 99M, a 234,000-square-foot office building in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, which the firm sold last month in a $163 million deal.

“I’m looking forward to finding the next great Skanska projects and creating great urban environments,” Johnson told CO. “I’ll continue to expand the Skanska development footprint, and find new and inspiring projects in the D.C. region.”

Johnson is currently leading the development of 3901 North Fairfax Drive, a nine-story, 201,000-square-foot office building in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor of Arlington, Va., and will be heading up the acquisitions process in the D.C. office.

“D.C. is growing and changing so rapidly, the opportunities in CRE abound,” he said. “The shift to a greater private sector/tech focus over government is going to drive significant change in the way developers respond to the CRE environment going forward. Demographic, economic and technology trends will also continue to push D.C. to think outside of the traditional box, and will require constant innovation in how we approach future projects and customers we seek to attract to our development projects.”

Mason has been with Skanska for six years, and his 20 years of development experience includes stints at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Orr Partners.

Mason told CO he is looking forward to being involved in the overall conduct of Skanska’s business on a more strategic level.

“There are many exciting opportunities as the D.C. market continues to evolve away from reliance on the federal government, as well as demographic trends in the way people choose to work, live, and play,” he said.

Notable projects at Skanska include 1700M, a 34,000-square-foot land parcel that Skanska will deliver as a mixed-use development in D.C.’s central business district, and the development of 2112 Penn, an 11-story, 230,000-square-foot office building.

“It is an exciting time for us at Skanska in Washington D.C.,” Mark Carroll, Skanska’s executive vice president for USA Commercial Development in Washington D.C., said in a prepared statement. “We have great momentum underway with multiple new development opportunities, and both Marc and Brad have played a significant role in our continued success.”