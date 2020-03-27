Construction Firm Donates Equipment to Conn. Hospital 

A Northeastern construction firm is aiding efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by loaning some of its air filtration equipment to a New Haven, Conn. hospital.

The firm, Caldwell & Walsh, which is active in the healthcare space, has loaned 10 negative air machines along with hoses and additional filters to St. Raphael’s Hospital, near downtown New Haven, according to the company. The machines, which the firm normally uses to scrub the air during active construction projects, will be used within select areas of the hospital – working as a giant vacuum to filter out air particles and discharging them outside the building.

“Without hesitation, I met with our leadership team to figure out how we can help our healthcare clients during this crisis and immediately began calling and offering what we can to assist them in these trying times” said Michael Ferrone, president of Caldwell & Walsh and a resident of nearby Fairfield, Conn, in prepared remarks. “Everyone is going through this in the world and if everyone does their part, to think of others, we will get through this together and come out stronger than ever.”

To set up the exchange, the firm reached out to the facilities team at the hospital’s parent company, Yale New Haven Health, and provided a list of items that Caldwell & Walsh could provide. The firm dropped off the machines earlier this week, with the hospital planning to hold onto them for the duration of the crisis.

Caldwell & Walsh, founded in 1983, focuses on healthcare, lab and higher education construction in the Northeast. It has offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.