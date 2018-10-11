Apparel Distributor Subleases 34K SF From Diddy in Midtown

An apparel manufacturer and distributor has subleased office space from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at 1440 Broadway in Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

Land N Sea Distributing has inked a 33,893-square-foot sublease with Sean Combs Enterprises on the third floor of the 27-story building owned by CIM Group between West 40th and West 41st Streets, according to the brokers on the transaction. The four-year deal will run through October 2022. The asking rent wasn’t provided.