Future Of Workplace Innovation brought to you by Upflex

With the world of work and the role of the office facing earth-shattering changes over the past few years in the form of hybrid working and work-from-home, the key to success for companies of all types and sizes has been the ability to be flexible - often in the form of possessing, and offering, flexible office space. The Future of Workplace Innovation will delve into the world of flex office, detailing the many advantages of having such space at your disposal, and outlining how to best use flexible office space to attract and retain workers and enhance your business.



About the ‘Future Of’ Series

The Commercial Observer Content Studio has created a curated program designed to elevate our partners’ core initiatives and showcase thought leadership surrounding the themes and topics driving transformation within the industry.



For more information, please contact: advertising@commercialobserver.com