Future of CRE Risk Assessment brought to you by Moody’s Analytics

Managing risk is a task that has grown broader and more complex in recent years. Companies need to manage for risks associated with their everyday operations, but also for larger risks caused by events like climate change or supply chain issues. The Future of CRE Risk Assessment will discuss how you can ensure your company accounts for risks far beyond the everyday.



About the ‘Future Of’ Series

The Commercial Observer Content Studio has created a curated program designed to elevate our partners’ core initiatives and showcase thought leadership surrounding the themes and topics driving transformation within the industry.



For more information, please contact: advertising@commercialobserver.com