Investments & Sales

TA Realty Buys Two Staten Island Retail Buildings for $79M

By June 23, 2026 4:05 pm
reprints
2712-2750 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island.
2712-2750 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Boston-based real estate investment firm TA Realty has purchased two buildings within Staten Island’s Tysens Park Shopping Center, according to property records made public Monday.

The James Raisides-led TA Realty purchased the properties at 2712 Hylan Boulevard and 2754 Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp Beach, Staten Island, for a total of $79.2 million from the Bregman Organization, a deed transfer in property records indicates.

SEE ALSO: Blackstone Levels Up San Francisco Footprint With $279M Hyatt Regency Purchase

Bregman owned the property under the shell corporation Park Tysen Associates, which shared an address with the Long Island-based owner in other filings tied to the property, with Paul Bregman as a signatory.

TA Realty used the LLC SCRS Tysen Park with its Boston office address.

TA Realty and Bregman did not immediately respond to  requests for comment.

It’s unclear when Bregman acquired the properties.

The two buildings have a combined 184,204 square feet of built space and 632,284 square feet of air rights, giving the new owners a total of 818,733 square feet of buildable space as of right if they choose to redevelop the properties, according to PincusCo.

2712 Hylan is currently leased to Rumble Boxing Gym, while 2754 Hylan is occupied by a Stop & Shop grocery store.

The retail assets could be a departure from the norm for TA Realty, which mainly seems to own industrial sites across 230 properties in the U.S.

Bregman owns three other properties, the Kohl’s Plaza Shopping Center in Lake Ronkonkoma, Jayne Plaza in Port Jefferson Station and a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 17 McGraw Street in Shirley — all three in Long Island.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

2712 Hylan Boulevard, 2754 Hylan Boulevard, James Raisides, Paul Bregman, Tysens Park Shopping Center, Bregman Organization, TA Realty
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