Retail | Scaling Store Expansion Like Apple & Tesla, with SiteRise CEO Dillon Okner
By Edward Cohen June 2, 2026 1:39 pmreprints
Dillon Okner is the Founder & Partner of SiteRise, a retail development and construction platform helping brands streamline site selection, store development, and portfolio expansion. With more than 15 years of experience in retail construction and operations, Dillon previously helped support the expansion of major brands including Apple and Tesla. Today, he focuses on helping retailers, restaurants, and franchise operators eliminate development bottlenecks and open locations faster through better data, workflow management, and portfolio visibility.
(01:13) – How Retail Openings Break
(03:36) – Retail Innovation Edge
(05:00) – Store development with SiteRise
(07:38) – Apple & Tesla Lessons
(09:26) – Proprietary Data
(14:07) – Construction Influence on Deals
(15:27) – Working with Brokers
(16:33) – SiteRise’s Clients
(17:44) – Getting Buy-in From Stakeholders
(20:50) – Collaboration superpower: Dillon’s father and grandfather
(03:36) – Retail Innovation Edge
(05:00) – Store development with SiteRise
(07:38) – Apple & Tesla Lessons
(09:26) – Proprietary Data
(14:07) – Construction Influence on Deals
(15:27) – Working with Brokers
(16:33) – SiteRise’s Clients
(17:44) – Getting Buy-in From Stakeholders
(20:50) – Collaboration superpower: Dillon’s father and grandfather
🏙️ Learn more:
–Visit SiteRise
–Dillon Okner on LinkedIn
–Visit SiteRise
–Dillon Okner on LinkedIn
🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
🏙️ Events coming up:
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
–All upcoming events
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
–All upcoming events
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franchise, podcast, proptech, real estate tech, retail tech, retail technology, shopping center, shopping mall, tangent, Apple, SiteRise, Tesla