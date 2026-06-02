Development   ·   Construction

Retail | Scaling Store Expansion Like Apple & Tesla, with SiteRise CEO Dillon Okner

By June 2, 2026 1:39 pm
reprints
Commercial Observer Tangent

Dillon Okner is the Founder & Partner of SiteRise, a retail development and construction platform helping brands streamline site selection, store development, and portfolio expansion. With more than 15 years of experience in retail construction and operations, Dillon previously helped support the expansion of major brands including Apple and Tesla. Today, he focuses on helping retailers, restaurants, and franchise operators eliminate development bottlenecks and open locations faster through better data, workflow management, and portfolio visibility.

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(01:13) – How Retail Openings Break
(03:36) – Retail Innovation Edge
(05:00) – Store development with SiteRise
(07:38) – Apple & Tesla Lessons
(09:26) – Proprietary Data
(14:07) – Construction Influence on Deals
(15:27) – Working with Brokers
(16:33) – SiteRise’s Clients
(17:44) – Getting Buy-in From Stakeholders
(20:50) – Collaboration superpower: Dillon’s father and grandfather

🏙️ Learn more:
Visit SiteRise
Dillon Okner on LinkedIn

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ Events coming up:
AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
All upcoming events

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.

franchise, podcast, proptech, real estate tech, retail tech, retail technology, shopping center, shopping mall, tangent, Apple, SiteRise, Tesla
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