Rentals | How to Run Maintenance Operations at Scale, with Lula CCO Will Parrish
By Edward Cohen June 1, 2026 10:53 amreprints
Will Parrish is the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Lula, a Kansas City-based proptech platform built to streamline property maintenance for property managers and their residents. Will co-founded Lula alongside CEO Bo Lais with a mission to make property maintenance smarter — pivoting the business during the pandemic to focus on property managers in the single-family rental space, a move that fueled rapid growth. Lula recently closed a $28 million Series A round and is expanding from 42 markets to 60, with heavy investment in AI and automation. Before co-founding Lula, Will spent nearly two decades in enterprise sales and business development, including a long tenure at Thomson Reuters.
(00:53) – How Lula Started
(02:34) – Trading Corporate for Startup Life
(03:29) – Is Maintenance Archaic
(05:49) – Where Work Orders Fail
(07:30) – Scaling 100K Work Orders
(12:28) – Building Vendor Trust & Quality
(13:19) – Expanding Markets
(16:16) – Flat Rate Pricing Playbook
(19:15) – Ideal Rental Customers
(21:54) – Integrations
(25:47) – AI In Maintenance
(30:21) – Future of Lula
(32:14) – ROI for Property Owners & Operators
(35:49) – Hardware play ahead?
(39:12) – Collaboration Superpower: MacGyver
(02:34) – Trading Corporate for Startup Life
(03:29) – Is Maintenance Archaic
(05:49) – Where Work Orders Fail
(07:30) – Scaling 100K Work Orders
(12:28) – Building Vendor Trust & Quality
(13:19) – Expanding Markets
(16:16) – Flat Rate Pricing Playbook
(19:15) – Ideal Rental Customers
(21:54) – Integrations
(25:47) – AI In Maintenance
(30:21) – Future of Lula
(32:14) – ROI for Property Owners & Operators
(35:49) – Hardware play ahead?
(39:12) – Collaboration Superpower: MacGyver
🏙️ Learn more:
–Visit Lula
–Will Parrish on LinkedIn
🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
🏙️ Events coming up:
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
–All upcoming events
Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.
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