REBNY Chooses Jonathan Mechanic as Next Chair

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) has chosen Jonathan Mechanic as its next chair, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Mechanic, chairman of the real estate department at law firm Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson, will succeed Jed Walentas, chairman and CEO of Two Trees Management, in a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

SEE ALSO: Real Estate Marketing Leader Nancy Packes Dies at 80

Mechanic is the first lawyer to be appointed chair of REBNY in its 130-year history.

“To be the first practicing attorney elected chairman of REBNY in its storied history is one of the greatest honors of my career,” Mechanic said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “I can’t wait to get to work on behalf of our members, our industry and our city.”

Mechanic added in a public statement that he is “honored” to succeed Walentas, who led the organization in advancing policies that “will strengthen our economy, create new housing opportunities and support the city’s long-term growth.”

Walentas became chair in 2024, and prioritized reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act to spur housing construction, advancing the 467-m office conversion initiative, extending the 421-a multifamily development incentive completion deadline, and enacting then-Mayor Eric Adams’s City of Yes rezoning agenda.

Mechanic will keep his current position at Fried Frank as he takes over from Walentas.

“Jonathan has been a trusted leader within REBNY for many years and one of the most respected voices in New York real estate,” Walentas said in a statement. “He brings an extraordinary depth of experience, sound judgment, and a genuine commitment to the future of our city. I have no doubt that Jon will provide thoughtful leadership for this organization as it continues its essential work on behalf of the industry and all New Yorkers.”

Mechanic has been involved in New York City’s real estate world for decades and has advised on some of the city’s most notable transactions, such as the development of J.P. Morgan Chase’s headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, the future Citadel office tower at 350 Park Avenue and American Express’ future HQ at 2 World Trade Center.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.