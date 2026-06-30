Finance   ·   Distress

MetLife Forecloses on Upper East Side Grocery Retail Condominium

By June 30, 2026 11:24 am
reprints
188 East 64th Street.
188 East 64th Street. PHOTO: Propertyshark

MetLife has taken back the keys from one of its borrowers for a grocery retail property and parking garage on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in a transaction valued at $44.1 million.

The firm, which provides insurance, annuities and employee benefits, executed a deed in lieu of foreclosure action against Harrison, N.Y.-based real estate investment and development firm Gateside Corporation, reclaiming the property at 188 East 64th Street, according to a filing in property records late Monday.

SEE ALSO: CMBS Loan Backed by Moinian Group’s 2 Washington Street Sent to Special Servicing

Elizabeth Smoltz, a grocery-anchored real estate professional, signed on behalf of the borrower. A CBRE team led by Daniel Kaplan advised the borrower.

MetLife had provided the landlord with $58.9 million in financing stretching back to 2017, mortgage documents indicate.

MetLife did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the Gateside Corporation could not be reached for comment. CBRE declined to comment.

Gateside had owned the property since at least 1989.

The retail property — once leased to supermarket chain Morton Williams — and its parking garage are attached to the Royale, a 42-story residential condominium property built in 1986. The development is on the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 64th Street.

In March, the board of managers for the Royale condos placed a lien on the retail condo for unpaid common charges surpassing $82,000, according to property records.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

188 East 64th Street, Daniel Kaplan, Elizabeth Smoltz, Royale, CBRE, Gateside Corporation, MetLife
Digital Realty's Greg Wright (top), Blackstone's Mike Forman and a Digital Realty sign outside one of its data centers.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Blackstone Sells Three NoVA Data Centers to Digital Realty for $3.5B

By Andrew Coen
JLL's Aaron Niedermayer (top) and Michael Mazzara, and a conceptual rendering of a planned residential building at 30-05 Whitestone Expressway, Queens.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Historic Queens Bowling Alley Trades for $45M to Multifamily JV

By Emily Davis
Waterton CEO and Chairman David Schwartz and The Landings at Pembroke Lanes in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

Waterton Buys South Florida Rental for $81M

By Julia Echikson