Freddie Mac Underwriting Tightening in 2026

Across eight Freddie Mac multifamily securitizations priced in early 2026, underwriting has tightened decisively, according to CRED iQ data. The weighted-average debt service coverage on the Freddie Mac conduit K series sits at 1.41 times against a 63.9 percent loan-to-value (LTV), with full-term or partial interest-only structures attached to roughly 95 percent of balance.

CRED iQ analyzed the loan-level annexes behind FREMF 2026-K179, K180, K561, K562, K563, K766, the floating-rate KF172 and the small-balance Q040, representing 472 loans and more than $7.2 billion in unpaid principal. The picture that emerges is a market that has repriced risk without abandoning leverage, leaning on interest-only relief to keep coverage above water while the rate curve stays elevated.

So, what are the dominant underwriting themes in the 2026 Freddie K series?

Coverage is being manufactured through structure, not cash flow.

Fixed-rate K deals cleared with weighted debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) between 1.35 times and 1.51 times, but those figures lean heavily on interest-only periods. Full-term interest only (IO) carried about 30 percent of total K series balance, and partial IO another 65 percent, meaning amortizing dollars are now the exception rather than the rule. Strip the IO benefit away, and several loans underwrite near or below 1.2 times on a fully amortizing basis.

Leverage held, pricing did the adjusting.

Weighted LTVs clustered in the low to mid-60s across the fixed-rate book, in line with historical Freddie discipline. What moved was coupon: Gross rates ranged from roughly 4.9 percent on the cleanest refinances to 5.66 percent on the floating KF172 pool. Acquisition activity made up about 40 percent of K series balance, a healthy sign that transaction volume is returning even as borrowers absorb higher carry.

The floating-rate pool is where the stress concentrates.

KF172 underwrote to a 1.21 times weighted DSCR and a 68.7 percent LTV, the thinnest and most levered of the group, with every loan carrying Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR)-based pricing and mandatory rate caps. This is the segment to watch: Coverage that looks adequate on an IO basis compresses fast if SOFR stays sticky into refinancing windows.

Who are the top originators in the 2026 K series?

Origination is concentrated among a handful of agency specialists.

CBRE Capital Markets leads with roughly $1.42 billion across the eight deals, about 20 percent of pooled balance, followed by Berkadia at $1.05 billion and Walker & Dunlop at $680 million. Those three alone account for more than 43 percent of issuance. J.P. Morgan Chase ranks fourth by balance but first by loan count, driven by its 228 small-balance loans in the Q040 pool. JLL, PNC Bank, Capital One, Lument, KeyBank and PGIM round out the top 10.

The credit signal is in the spread between shops.

PNC Bank’s book carries the strongest weighted coverage among large originators, at 1.61 times, while Lument’s sits at 1.29 times, reflecting a more leveraged, IO-heavy mix. CBRE and Berkadia, the two largest, underwrite near the pool average at 1.43 times and 1.35 times, respectively. The takeaway: Balance leadership and credit conservatism are not the same thing, and the originators pushing the most paper are not always the ones pushing the thinnest coverage. Canterbury Green is the pool’s pressure point. At $159.9 million, it is the single largest loan across all seven deals, a 2,000-unit Fort Wayne acquisition underwritten to just 1.17 times amortizing coverage and a 74.1 percent LTV on floating-rate debt indexed to 30-day SOFR. The interest-only DSCR of 1.42 times masks how thin the amortizing math is. A rate cap is required, but cap protection expires, and refinancing 2,000 units of 1970s garden product into a higher-

for-longer curve is the what keeps credit officers up at night.

What does this mean for the second half of 2026?

We expect interest-only reliance to peak and then retreat. Lenders cannot keep pushing coverage uphill on IO alone. As the curve normalizes, look for amortizing structures to creep back into K deals and for full-term IO to fall below a quarter of balance by year’s end.

The floating-rate book will define the next distress cycle, if there is one.

CRED iQ’s view is that fixed-rate K series credit is sound, but pools like KF172 concentrate the refinancing and cap-expiry risk. Watch the sub-1.25 times amortizing coverage loans in Florida and the Midwest garden segment; that is where any 2026 deterioration shows up first.

Acquisition volume keeps building.

With acquisitions already near 40 percent of K series balance and refinances pricing cleanly in the high 4 percent to low 5 percent range, transaction activity should accelerate into the back half of the year. Our bold call: By Q4 2026, acquisition share of new K series issuance crosses 50 percent for the first time since the rate shock, signaling that multifamily price discovery has finally caught up to the cost of capital.

The bottom line:

Freddie’s 2026 underwriting is disciplined on leverage, aggressive on structure, and concentrating its real risk in the floating-rate corner of the program. The fixed-rate book should perform. The floating-rate book is the one to model loan by loan.

Mike Haas is the founder and CEO of CRED iQ.