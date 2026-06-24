Blackstone Lands $115M Refi for Fort Lauderdale W Hotel From JP Morgan

Blackstone nabbed $115 million to refinance the oceanfront, W hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., property records show.

The debt from J.P. Morgan Chase covers the 346-room property at 401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, between Riomar Street and Bayshore Drive.

In 2024, the private equity giant purchased the 19-story building from an affiliate of Related Companies. The $153 million deal included $97.6 million for the property’s real estate and another $55 million for the hotel’s operations and furniture.

The 567,524-square-foot asset was built in 2009, and Related Companies spent about $55 million on renovations.

The W hotel’s debt transaction marks the second notable refinancing J.P. Morgan Chase has issued to South Florida resorts lately. In April, the bank, alongside Citi Real Estate Funding, provided $600 million for the 1,000-room, oceanfront Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, which Trinity Investments and Credit Suisse Asset Management had bought for $835 million in 2023.

The recent refinancing also comes as the W property in South Beach is shutting down for renovations after the billionaire Reuben Brothers purchased the 407-room asset for more than $400 million in 2024. Earlier this week, the owners laid off over 100 workers.

Representatives for Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.