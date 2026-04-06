Rabsky Group Submits Plans for Two Residential Buildings in Bed-Stuy

Rabsky Group is planning neighboring 99- and 98-unit residential developments in Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant area.

The two plans, submitted to the New York City Department of Buildings on March 31, sit on a corner lot adjacent to the J train’s Kosciuszko Street station. Together they yield a collective 197 units, staying safely below 485x’s 100-unit tipping point for its enhanced minimum wage requirement.

The largest of the twin projects is a 92,821-square-foot mixed-use building at 1150 Broadway. The parcel currently hosts a parking lot and a line of small retail storefronts, including the Super Clean laundromat. In their place, Rabsky plans a 99-unit, 11-story building made up of residences and commercial space, PincusCo first reported.

A Little Caesars pizza parlor resides across the parking lot on the second site, 1164 Broadway. The smaller parcel is slated to host a 98-unit, 85,991-square-foot building and will mirror its neighbor in reaching 11 stories with a mix of residential and commercial tenants.

The 99- and 98-unit plans for the Broadway site reflect a broader trend of developers opting out of scaled multifamily developments since 485x passed the New York legislature in 2024. Under the program, most multifamily projects with 100 or more units are required to pay workers a minimum wage of $40 per hour, versus the citywide minimum of $17 per hour.

Rabsky could not be reached for comment.

The applicant for Rabsky’s two-parcel plans was Kao Hwa Lee of Kao Hwa Lee Architects PC.

A deed transfer for the parcel at 1150 and 1164 Broadway was last recorded in 2001, according to city records, when it traded to A Plus Realty Corporation. The Manhasset-based entity still appears to own the parcels. It is possible that Rabsky may be in the process of purchasing the property or has agreed to some other ownership structure.

The residential development company founded by Simon Dushinsky and Isaac Rabinowitz is known for large-scale projects throughout Brooklyn, including the 35-story, 102-unit 625 Fulton Street project in Downtown Brooklyn, for which it recently secured $765 million in refinancing from J.P. Morgan Chase.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.