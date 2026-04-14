R-Zero Launches Room Intelligence Feature

R-Zero, an AI-driven smart building platform for the built environment, announced Tuesday that it has launched Room Intelligence, a feature that provides real-time occupancy data for commercial and residential buildings.



Room Intelligence will be added to the San Francisco-based proptech company’s AI Connect platform product, said Alex Goodwin, head of product for R-Zero. The feature turns real-time occupancy data into live decisions for adjusting ventilation, cutting energy waste and flagging underused space.

“We are using Room Intelligence to make physical AI possible in buildings,” said Goodwin. “The data has existed for years, but we’re structuring it in a way that teams can act on. Since we’re organizing at room level, people better understand how the spaces are actually used. So the facilities, real estate teams and the like can make faster and better decisions about performance, cost and utilization.

The new feature uses data from R-Zero’s sensors. “They can see occupancy, indoor air quality, HVAC and other things that are measured, but grouped in a sensible way that they’re used to seeing,” Goodwin said. “So, rather than just data coming back, they’re seeing grouped information that allows them to act on a room level to get to actionable insights.”

This unified view makes it easier for owners and tenants to answer and control practical questions that shape workplace and real estate decisions. That includes understanding which rooms are consistently in demand, where capacity is underutilized, and how space configurations align with how people actually work.

While many proptech providers are addressing such issues for building owners and tenants, R-Zero believes it has a particular differentiator from competitors.

“We are an agnostic platform,” Goodwin said. “We are drawing sensor data that can be ours or other sensors’, and then combining that with building systems information. Our differentiator is that we’re closing the loop in real time with the building systems, so we can measure the information provided visibly on the dashboards. And, then, in real time, share the occupancy data so that they can close the loop on building systems. We’re tightly integrated into both the sensors and the building systems.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.