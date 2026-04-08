Investments & Sales

Gindi Capital, Crown Acquisitions Acquire Retail Condominium in Downtown Brooklyn

By April 8, 2026 1:22 pm
reprints
Downtown Brooklyn.
Downtown Brooklyn. PHOTO: C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images

Family-owned investment firm Gindi Capital and Isaac Chera’s Crown Acquisitions paid a combined $70 million for the control of commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The property changed hands from seller PIMCO Prime Real Estate, which used the entity 490 Lower Unit. City records documented the $70 million deal across transactions dated March 19 and recorded Tuesday evening.

SEE ALSO: Lincoln Property Company Hires Sean Perrier for SoCal Industrial Deals

At the intersection of Fulton and Bond streets, control of the commercial condo units at 486-496 Fulton Street — which total 112,000 square feet — traded from Pimco to Gindi and Crown. A Burlington Coat Factory, a Chase bank branch and a Lidl grocery store number among the location’s numerous retail tenants.

The deals were financed by $50.4 million in borrowed capital from Athene Annuity and Life Company, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, records show.

Jack Braha, a partner at Gindi, inked the deals for the buyers. Richard Fraser, Pimco’s managing director, signed for Pimco.

The deals were recorded across two deeds and a leasehold purchase in city records, two of which were addressed to the office building at 25 Elm Place. The assignment of lease record names J.W. Mays Incorporated as the landlord. The involvement of 25 Elm Place in Gindi and Crown’s new deal was unclear.

The seller took a majority ownership stake at 486 Fulton Street through affiliate Allianz Real Estate in 2013 for $135 million. The seller was Eli Gindi, founding partner of Gindi.  

Pimco declined to comment on the transaction, while Gindi could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

Update: This story has been updated to clarify the main address and buyers in the transaction. 

25 Elm Place, 486 Fulton Street, 486-496 Fulton Street, Doug Middleton, Eli Gindi, Isaac Chera, Jack Braha, Richard Fraser, Apollo Global Management, Athene Annuity and Life Company, Crown Acquisitions, Gindi Capital, PIMCO Prime Real Estate
Sean Perrier.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
California

Lincoln Property Company Hires Sean Perrier for SoCal Industrial Deals

By Greg Cornfield
Top Rock Holdings's Uri Mermelstein and 106-06 Queens Boulevard, Queens.
Special Purpose · Investments & Sales
New York City

Forest Hills Synagogue to Sell to RJ Capital, Top Rock Holdings for $39M

By Emily Davis
Ronen Ben-Josef of Ben-Josef Group and 525 Union Avenue, Brooklyn.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Witnick Real Estate Sells 525 Union Avenue in Williamsburg for $38M

By Mark Hallum