In naming Benjamin Kanner its new CEO last week, residential EV charging company 3V Infrastructure elevated one of its own to energize the company in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.

Despite obstacles that include lower electric vehicle sales and Trump administration anti-EV policies, Kanner said he plans to use his experience at 3V Infrastructure to be aggressive in acquiring companies that will enhance its Level 2 platform once the market turns. (Level 2 is a faster, more economical mechanism for EV charging.)

“As somebody who’s already in the company and has the respect and trust of the team, it obviously was not a small thing,” said Kanner of his internal experience with 3V Infrastructure, which he helped launch in 2024.

Prior to joining 3V Infrastructure, Kanner was the vice president of strategy and senior vice president of sales and marketing at Loop Global, an EV charging company, and was also in real estate finance.

“So, me coming from within the company, knowing the company and our customers, all those different types of things, as well as my experience overall against the rest of the market, I think it became clear that I was the right person for the job,” Kanner said.

As for his immediate plans for 3V Infrastructure, Kanner said he wants it known that the company is “very acquisitive, meaning we would like to acquire other charging assets.” That includes Level 2 charging assets in particular.

“They don’t have to be in the multifamily space, but we see a lot of opportunity to acquire charging assets out there in the world that are producing revenue, whether that’s charging-as-a-service type of revenue, they’re contracted, or it’s utilization risk,” Kanner said. “That’s really what we’re looking for.

“But everybody knows there’s going to be a lot of pain in our industry. There’s going to be pain in different ways for different types of companies — whether they are like ourselves or they’re hardware and software — from the administration and things of that sort. Obviously, I’m very bullish on EVs for the long term, and we are long-term infrastructure investors, so we’re patient. But, in the short term, there’s going to be opportunity.”

Kanner and 3V Infrastructure are betting on its strategy of being an EV charging company built for property owners. 3V funds, builds and operates Level 2 EV charging across commercial real estate asset classes. The company works with national portfolios across multifamily, hospitality, health care and other long-dwell, larger-scale properties.

“We still see Level 2 trending, and especially L2 as the Mount Everest of EV charging,” he said. “If you can figure this out — that consumers want to charge their car like they charge their phone next to their bed while they’re asleep — we can help them do that. And although single-family is interesting, we are not going to play in single-family, at least at this moment. But in multifamily there’s a lot of opportunity.

“Our goal is to help perpetuate the adoption of EV cars, and we do that through higher access to charging right now,” said Kanner. “Last year, 8 percent of the vehicles sold in the United States were EVs. That’s different from the rest of the world, which was 25 percent. So electrification is happening and I think that AI is going to push the world, the U.S. as well as the rest of the world, even farther toward electrification. Then EV is just going to be a small portion of that, along with grid resiliency and things of that sort.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.